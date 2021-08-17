Bloemfontein Celtic to Be Renamed Royal AM After Sale Confirmed

Football fans on social media have been in a frenzy since they discovered that Bloemfontein Celtic has been sold

The club has been sold to Shauwn Mkhize and will be renamed Royal AM, no longer Bloem Celtic as before

Mzansi social media users are shocked at these developments and have been venting about it online

Just a few days before the commencement of the DStv Premiership season 2021/22, the PSL finalised the sale of Bloemfontein Celtic with the team to be renamed Royal AM.

Bloemfontein Celtic has been sold to Royal AM in compliance with Article 14 of the National Soccer League manual, according to PSL chairman Irvin Khoza.

"We want to protect the history of a club but the issue of sustainability is a problem. Regardless of our discomfort when we deal with transitions sometimes, we must make sure we are doing the right thing," said Khoza, according to KickOff.

Bloemfontein Celtic has officially been sold to Shauwn Mkhize and will be renamed Royal AM. Image: @FARPostZA

Meanwhile, Robert Marawa took to social media to talk about the state of matters at the club. There seems to be a little bit of chaos and disorganisation ahead of the big move.

"So this Chairman has the audacity to inform the players and staff TODAY that he has sold his team and that some will have to go to KZN TODAY from Bloemfontein!!! TODAY!!! What a way to treat professional footballers in a so-called professional league!!" said Marawa on Twitter.

Mzansi social media users have been reacting to the developments. Check out the comments below:

@BrianWi16839433 said:

"Why buy your way into the top league and get 19 new players eish. Going to miss the Bloem Celtic club's never say die game."

@ditebogomailula commented:

"I’m wishing nothing but the worst to happen to Royal AM for what they’re currently doing to Celtics."

@ThalaMsutu77 said:

"Royal AM and TTM coming into the PSL without earning it on the field show what continues to be wrong with the PSL."

Shauwn Mkhize buys Bloemfontein Celtic in a R50 million deal

Briefly News previously reported that Shauwn Mkhize has splashed some cash and bought Bloemfontein Celtic according to reports. This grants Mkhize access to the PSL after the deal was approved by the league on Friday.

In addition to the breaking news, Royal AM has sold its GladAfrica Championship status has been sold to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, according to the Daily Sun. Celtic has been on the market for a new owner for five years, ever since Max Tshabalala went bankrupt.

Tim Sukaze of TS Galaxy was also interested in buying Celtic but Tshabalala declined his offer and decided to deal with Mkhize, according to The South African.

