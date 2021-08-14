Shauwn Mkhize Buys Bloemfontein Celtic, Royal Am Status Sold to TTM

Reality star Shauwn Mkhize has bought Bloemfontein Celtic in a dramatic move that grants her access to the PSL

Her club Royal AM has sold its GladAfrica Championship status has been sold to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila

Social media users reacted with surprise to the developments with some praising Mkhize for her business acumen

Shauwn Mkhize has splashed some cash and bought Bloemfontein Celtic according to reports.

This grants Mkhize access to the PSL after the deal was approved by the league on Friday.

Shauwn Mkhize has bought Bloemfontein Celtic and is back in the Premier League. Photo credit: kwa_mammkhize

In addition to the breaking news, Royal AM has sold its GladAfrica Championship status has been sold to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila according to the Daily Sun.

Celtic has been on the market for a new owner for five years, ever since Max Tshabala went bankrupt.

Tim Sukaze of TS Galaxy was also interested in buying Celtic butTshabala declined his offer and decided to deal with Mkhize according to The South African.

Social media users react to the breaking news

@MrHandsome_ZA:

"PSL Exco has approved Bloem Celtic's sale to Mamkhize for R50-million. Now the only outstanding matter is for the money to exchange hands between Celtic boss Max Tshabalala and the buyer, Shauwn Mkhize. Celtic will relocate to KZN and change the name to Royal AM."

@Sgadi28:

"Bidvest Wits gets sold and it becomes TTM who themselves get sold and become Marumo Gallants. Then TTM jumps out of the Marumo Gallants purchase slip and buys Royal AM. Royal AM likely to jump out of the TTM purchase slip and buy Bloem Celtic. Bloem Celtics will buy NFD status."

Royal AM lose case, disciplinary committee finds club guilty on all charges

Royal AM has been found guilty by a disciplinary committee on all charges relating to their failure to honour four promotion-relegation playoff matches for the PSL.

The ruling was handed down on Wednesday night but the sentences were not revealed for the guilty charges.

The committee hearing dated back to 19 May when Sekhukhune United was awarded three points that Royal AM disputed according to TimesLIVE.

This cost Royal AM their spot on top of the log and have since taken their fight for the GladAfrica Championship off the field and into the courtroom. Royal AM attempted to have themselves reinstated as champions through legal means.

Source: Briefly.co.za