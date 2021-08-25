Covid19 Update: Over 11 Million Vaccinated, Gov Slowly Reaching Daily Target

Over 11 million South Africans have received the Covid-19 vaccine with five million of those being fully vaccinated

The Health Ministry wishes to vaccinate 300 000 people per day and the last recorded data shows that 267 000 adults were vaccinated in 24 hours

On Friday, 20 August, 60 000 adults were vaccinated; this was the day vaccinations opened for the 18 to 34 age group in South Africa

The Ministry of Health has revealed that over 11 million Covid-19 vaccines have been administered so far. Among those are five million adults who are fully vaccinated within the country.

Over 60 000 adults between the ages of 20 and 39 received the vaccine on Friday alone, this was the first day that the 18 to 34 age group was allowed to get the Covid-19 jab. The government is also moving closer to its target of administering 300 000 vaccines per day.

The latest data, according to SABC News, shows that around 267 000 South Africans received the vaccine in the past day.

Covid-19 statistics for the last 24-hour reporting period

The country has recorded another 10 346 new cases. This brings the cumulative number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 708 951. The Health Department also confirmed 369 new Covid-19 related deaths, thus bringing the cumulative number of fatalities in the country to 79 953.

Who wants the vaccine and what does the government need to do to achieve herd immunity?

Around 61% of the vaccinated adult population is female while only 38% is male. Health Minister Joe Phaahla stated that there the government has a 60% to 70% target for the adult population. At the time of writing this report, only around 20% of the adult population of South Africa is vaccinated, according to TimesLIVE.

Previously, Briefly News reported that since coronavirus vaccination for all adults opened up on Friday, 20 August, health officials have come up with different and creative ideas to get young people vaccinated in their numbers.

Young people in Western Cape might soon be able to get their coronavirus jab at a nightclub, according to Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo of the Western Cape.

"I'm not joking when I say I will go to the clubs, Long Street and find you and bring the jab if need be," said Mbombo.

Source: Briefly.co.za