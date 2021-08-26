A man has risen to fame in his community owing to his ability to walk with bees on his body without being stung

The man who describes himself as king of bees said he has been keeping the insects for the past 30 years and began from his childhood

Aside from the fame it has brought him, he also makes money selling honey and helps people disturbed by bees to remove the insects

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

It is said that a sting from a honey bee can result into a painful raised swell or an allergic reaction that will require medical attention. Little wonder humans shy away from coming in contact with the insect.

But the reverse is the case for a man as he has found fame with it.

The man has been keeping bees since childhood Photo Credit: Screengrabs from YouTube video shared by Afrimax

Source: UGC

The unidentified man is a serial beekeeper. He is in fact, more than that.

The man is popular in his community for his ability to walk around with thousands of bees on his body without being stung.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

A YouTube video by Afrimax captured how the man performed the incredible act.

How he does it

In the video, the self-acclaimed king of bees explained that to make the insects lay on him, he first identifies and place the queen bee on his body.

Once this is successful, the other honey bees buzz towards him and make a camp on his body around the queen bee - a way of protecting the queen.

He gets the queen bee to maintain a static position on his body by tying the insect with a rope around his waist.

The man said he has been keeping bees since his childhood.

How he makes money as a beekeeper

Owing to the fame in his immediate environment, people disturbed by bees seek his services to help chase the insects away, this he does at a price.

He also sells off honeycombs produced by the bees.

Watch the video below:

Meet Amou Haji: World’s Dirtiest Man Who Hasn’t Bathed in Nearly 67 Years

In more news about unique and interesting people, Briefly News previously reported that Amou Haji is the 87-year-old man who hasn't taken a bath in 67 years. You heard right. The Iranian man spends his days in isolation near a village in the Kermanshah province and has not washed in at least 67 years.

According to locals, Haji is always covered in ash and dirt and has not taken the literal plunge because he's afraid of water. The 87-year old believes that if he takes a bath he will fall ill.

The old man's diet also strangely consists of rotten meat products and dead animals. He especially enjoys eating porcupine and smoking his tobacco pipe, India Times reports. Haji sometimes even smokes animal faeces from the old pipe.

The isolated old man decided to live his newfound lifestyle after stumbling upon some emotional setbacks in his youth.

Although the old man does not believe in bathing, he reportedly drinks about five litres of water every day from a rusty tin, Times Now News reports.

He also keeps his hair trimmed by burning it over fire.

Source: Briefly.co.za