Young Man With Autism Gives Powerful Speech at Brother’s Wedding

An autistic young man has demonstrated true love as he served as the best man on his brother's wedding day

In his speech, he said even though he is scared of the crowd, he had to do it for his brother on such a special day

Reading words that were mixed with comic relief and emotionally jarring statements, he entertained the wedding guests

A young man living with autism has got out of his comfort zone for his brother on his wedding day where he served as the best man.

Despite autistic patients always being scared of the crowd, the young man braved it all and gave a powerful speech that got many people emotional.

Many people laughed at the best man's joke. Photo source: @ladbible

Source: UGC

He made a big sacrifice

In a series of videos made by @ladbible and reshared by Linda Ikeji on Instagram, the man read a speech that aroused laughter and tears from the wedding guests.

The best man said despite the fact that his medical condition makes him uncomfortable amid crowd, he overcame that for his brother.

He jokingly added that the bride married the second most handsome person in their family, suggesting he is the first.

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,500 comments with thousands of views.

Below are some of the reactions:

churchill147 said:

"Wow funny and touching speech. God bless there union."

realobystella said:

"That was incredibly most beautiful speech oh bless him."

alphafood_mart said:

"Best thing I’ve seen in this month of September."

plantstemcellwellness said:

"The best video I've seen in a while."

ifeanyileviokonkwo said:

"If u know what autism is then u must know how difficult it is for him to stand there and gave this amazing speech."

