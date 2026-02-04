A helpful content creator went viral for simplifying the complicated registration process for state-led online courses

The tutorial shared on TikTok revealed clever workarounds for non-government employees to access free educational resources

Social media users flooded the comments showing gratitude, with many sharing that they successfully registered for courses

A local man shared a tutorial to help his followers navigate the complicated registration portal. Image: Tima Miroshnichenko

Navigating government portals can often feel like a maze, but one helpful Cape Town creator made sure no one got left behind by sharing a tutorial on December 20, 2025.

In a video shared on TikTok by @asif.hassam0, the man provided a comprehensive step-by-step guide on how to access the National School of Government’s (NSG) online courses.

Recognising that many of his followers found the official website difficult to use, the man walked viewers through the online learning and self-paced courses sections. Using a cybersecurity course as an example, he demonstrated how to bypass fields usually reserved for civil servants.

Navigating the application process

The man, TikTok user @asif.hassam0, specifically advised those not employed by the state to enter "NA" for employee numbers and department names. By selecting a random salary level and marking the sphere of government as “not applicable,” he showed how anyone can successfully gain access to the educational content.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA celebrates the ultimate educational "life hack"

The clip quickly gained traction, sparking a wave of excitement from an online community eager to upskill. The comments section was filled with users asking about certification and specific registration codes, while many others returned to the post to celebrate their successful applications. Other users said the guide was helpful, while some thanked the creator for making professional development accessible to the general public.

An appreciative online community thanked the creator for the clarity, noting they had previously struggled with the website. Image: Ninthgrid

User @Hope💎fully commented:

"Are the certificates recognised? Can you please advise how to mention the certificate of completion on my CV?"

User @Mr Mahlatse asked:

"What's the next step after receiving the certificates? I saw a post at the Department of Public Works and tried using the certificates to apply, but no luck."

User @suhana shared:

"This is so helpful, thank you for this 👏."

User @K’S💋 asked:

"Assif, how many times must I enter the correct code. I’ve applied, received an email and logged on. It required an authentication app, which I’ve downloaded, and now I'm stuck with those multiple codes that don’t match 😫."

User @Risen_One said:

"Sir, bless you. I saw your TikTok, followed your instructions. I'm now registered and starting my selected course tomorrow. This is wonderful😊."

User @bhuti_mlambo added:

"This is so helpful, thank you."

