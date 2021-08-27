Zozibini Tunzi Shares Even More Hot Pics from Her Maldives Vacay: “Serenity”

Zozibini Tunzi is flooding social media with pics from her Maldives beach holiday and we're definitely not complaining

This time the beauty queen shared a few elegant beachfront snaps wearing a black and white two-piece

Mzansi took to the comments section sharing their reactions to the stunning social media moment

It's definitely a 'hot girl summer' for our former Miss Universe, who's living it up on the beautiful beaches of the Maldives. Still keeping it tranquil amongst the stunning white beach sand, the beauty queen struck a pose near the blue ocean waters.

Zozibini Tunzi has shared even more amazing pictures from her Maldives getaway. Images: @zozitunzi/Instagram

Heading online, @zozitunzi shared the breathtaking snaps on her Instagram account.

It's clear Tunzi has no plans of coming home anytime soon as she holds a juicy looking cocktail between her fingers while cutely posing for the camera.

The flowy black and white two-piece compliments the model's elegant figure so very effortlessly.

"Serenity," Tunzi simply captioned the post.

Naturally, social media users were all about showing the beauty queen all the love she deserved.

Check out some of the comments below:

willetdesignscouture said:

"Oh my SOAULLLLLL."

1amanni said:

"Shining."

jeanie_ledwaba said:

"Paradise."

viwe_gqobana said:

"I’m loving these beach vibes."

moesuttle said:

"So scrumptious."

Zozi Tunzi shares more pics from her Maldives get away: #Sunkissed

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Zozibini Tunzi is once again shutting down social media with snaps from her stunning beach getaway. The caramel-skinned beauty was serving some serious #islandgoals in a beautiful yellow top and skirt.

The vacationing former Miss Universe headed to her Instagram account and shared the incredible pictures.

"I was competing with the sun here. I don't know if you can tell but one of us won," she cutely captioned the post.

Mzansi was in love with the pretty looking Zozi standing confidently on the beach-side swing. Many could not believe that a creature as beautiful as the icon even existed.

Check out some of the sweet comments below:

nomzamo_m said:

"You win!!!"

olwe2lesh said:

"You are sunshine."

celestekhu said:

"Like a dream."

bontle.modiselle said:

"Hey sunshine."

yangatunzi said:

"You don’t want peace, you want problems."

tabbyleh said:

"Kelonto wonwabile!!! And I love it."

