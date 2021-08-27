The name and status of the Queen of England has been used to scam 40 000 retired soldiers in South Africa

According to the Western Cape police, two men have been arrested for scamming retired veterans into thinking they would receive a pension payout in US dollars

The men made the retired soldiers pay R40 in administration fees and made off with R1.6 million

CAPE TOWN - Police in the Western Cape has arrested two men aged 63 and 65, who scammed 40 000 retired members of the South African National Defence Force and stole about R1.6 million from the veterans.

The men launched a scheme in which they used the British Army and the Queen of England to lure the retired soldiers into the elaborate scam, according to a report by News24. The scam involved claiming that millions of US dollars have been made available to retired veterans as a pension payout by the British Army.

Two men have been arrested for scamming retired soldiers in the Western Cape. Image: Jonathan C. Katzenellenbogen

Source: Getty Images

To access this pension fund, veterans were asked to pay an administration fee of R40 each, according to Captain FC van Wyk, Western Cape police spokesperson.

Van Wyk stated they were alerted about the scheme by retired soldiers who laid charges against the fraudulent 'Colonel' and his accomplices.

According to TimesLIVE, the suspects also managed to scam the veterans of R2 million in what claimed to be loans they would payback.

“Based on the envisaged pension payouts, the 'colonel' managed to further obtain loans, in excess of R2m, with the promise to repay the loan when the funds were cleared in SA,” said Van Wyk.

The men made an appearance at the Paarl magistrate’s court on Thursday.

