Lasizwe Clears the Air About R2 Million Donations, Asks Students to Come Forward

Lasizwe Dambuza has released a statement explaining what happened to the R2 million that was raised to help students

He revealed that he had partnered with Fundi to help distribute the donations that poured in

Social media users were not satisfied and criticised Lasizwe for not choosing an NGO to help rather than a private company

Lasizwe Dambuza has taken to social media to clear things up regarding the R2 million that was donated by South Africans to help students register for university.

The YouTuber said that the crowdfunding initiative had been handled by Fundi, a company with more experience funding students. He shared a video on social media explaining the process.

Lasizwe gave South Africa an update on what happened to the R2 million raised for students. Photo credit: @lasizwe

Source: Instagram

Lasizwe admitted that he and his employees did not have much experience in raising money and they didn't want to make mistakes.

He wanted to know why the students who benefited from the crowdfunding initiative were so quiet. He called on them to come forward and say if their registration was paid through the initiative.

Social media users respond to the heartfelt video posted by Lasizwe

@SithaleKgaogelo:

"It was a good initiative.. but hey you chose to partner with the wrong organisation... Fundi?... maybe the supposed beneficiaries haven’t said anything because they are still waiting for the money."

@Germini_Man:

"After people contributed and raised a whopping R2m is this how you present a financial report? Just do a simple thing, do an Income and Expenditure report. Be precise, don't leave anything. That's what people want. Transparency and accountability."

@LeboLebo___:

"My question though...

How will students differentiate between Fundi money and the one coming from you? This was a bad move hence consultation is important."

Lasizwe questioned over R2 million student crowd fund: "He chowed the money"

A few months ago Lasizwe did an incredibly noble thing and spearheaded a crowdfunding campaign that raised over R2 million for disadvantaged students.

However, not much was heard about where the money went after it was donated. One social media user shook the hornets’ nest when he asked about the money recently, forcing Lasizwe to explain exactly what happened.

Speaking to the Daily Sun, Lasizwe clarified the matter.

According to the publication, he said:

“Some companies that pledged to the initiative had to get tax clearances and it’s been a long process. Fundi has its own protocols it needs to adhere to.”

