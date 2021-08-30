Itumeleng Khune Shows Off the Awards in His House and Shuts Down Doubters

Itumeleng Khune took to social media to show off all the awards he's received in his decorated football career

Fans have been very unkind to Khune lately but he just had to remind them that he's one of the best goalies in Mzansi

Mzansi social media users reacted to Khune's post and quite a few gave the Kaizer Chiefs skipper some encouragement

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Kaizer Chiefs player Itumeleng Khune gave his supporters a sneak peek into his "decorated" living area on Sunday afternoon. Khune has received a lot of criticism in recent years but his trophy case shows that a lot of it is undeserved.

Due to technical issues, the Kaizer Chiefs shot-stopper was recently dropped from Stuart Baxter's side even though he was thought to be a regular starter. This happened only a few days after Baxter stated that Khune would be his first pick this season.

Itumeleng Khune doesn't want anyone to forget how much he's achieved in his career. Image: @IIKHUNE_32_16

Source: Twitter

Itumeleng Khune used social media to brag about his impressive prize collection while also offering the public a glimpse into his life. Khune has been a member of Kaizer Chiefs since he was a youth.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

He is without a doubt an Amakhosi legend, as seen by his trophy case. Check out the reactions from social media users below:

@mazacalp said:

"You have worked so hard, I'm not a Chiefs fan but as a sports fan. I'm happy for your success and I still believe that you still remain Mzansi's No. 1. Your distribution."

@Molakes_17 commented:

"Indeed Mzansi No. 1. Keep I want to in those posts bringing those cups to Naturena."

@LessEgoModest said:

"One more award and you'll have to put inside the fireplace. You are running out of space there, captain."

@VonBoulevardier commented:

"Y'all are some mean towards this gent... Itu, as a Buccaneer, congrats on your accomplishments and contribution to the game. Bless up."

Stuart Baxter explains why Khune has suddenly been dropped

Briefly News previously reported that all eyes were on the "title-chasing" Kaizer Chiefs in their clash against TS Galaxy but things didn't turn out the way they would've hoped. The match ended in a goalless draw and many noticed that Itumeleng Khune was not in the squad for the match.

The veteran goalkeeper was not in the starting line-up and wasn't even named as a substitute. Stuart Baxter has been praising Khune in the media over the last few weeks so many thought that he would be his number one man.

Speaking to the media after the draw, Baxter explained that his decision to drop Khune from the squad was purely tactical. The coach further stated that the decision has nothing to do with Khune's form.

Source: Briefly.co.za