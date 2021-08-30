Mzansi Elated As African Business Magnate Sam Matekane Bags Major Forbes Award

A business leader on the African continent, Sam Matekane, is the toast of the town following his stellar achievements in leadership and economic development

The Lesotho businessman, who established the Matekane Group of Companies in 1986, was among those honoured at the Forbes Best of Africa Awards

Briefly News takes a look at the reactions of keen social media users, who doffed their hats to Matekane for his exceptional strides

Lesotho businessman Sam Matekane has emerged as the face of Africa after he was among the African business leaders honoured at the Forbes Best of Africa Awards.

The entrepreneur was honoured at an opulent ceremony hosted by the Foreign Investment Network in partnership with Forbes Best of Africa. The awards shone a light on the leading figures in business, politics and leadership, among others.

Lesotho businessman Sam Matekane has emerged as the face of Africa after he was named the Best of Africa Award Foreign. Image: Sekhoari ChangeAgent Kopano, @publiceyedail/ Facebook.

Matekane established the Matekane Group of Companies in 1986 as Matekane Transport and Plant Hire, later evolving into a multi-sector corporation embodying, among others, property development and mining.

Earlier this year, the Lesotho national was reported to have spent between 25 and R30 million to upgrade his country’s laboratory system to test for Covid-19. The businessman's achievement has been lauded on social media.

Exemplary leadership put on blast

Taking to Twitter, the @KasiEconomy Twitter page handed Matakena his flowers, publishing a short post on the prolific business leader.

The tweet read:

"Sam Matekane named Forbes 'African Businessman of the Year'. Matekane is the founder of MGC (Matekane Group of Companies), a holdings company founded in 1986 as a Transport and Plant Hire Company and today boasts of estates, government offices, [an] airline and mines."

Briefly News takes a look at the reactions of keen social media users, who doffed their hats to Matekane for his exceptional strides.

Mzansi toasts to Lesotho businessman making waves

@samuelkibim8 shared:

I saw his new flight making rounds on social media. Apparently, he bought it recently. Big up to you Mr Sam Matekane."

@Mduduzi_77 added:

"Now clever blacks are going out to find any dirt about Sam and come back to post it on Twitter. Let's appreciate our own."

@chizful noted:

"I'm going to meet this man someday."

African lady wins global entrepreneurship award

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that a Nigerian woman, Oluwadunsin Bolaji bagged an award at the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards (GSEA).

The GSEA is the premier global competition for students who owned and operated a business while attending college or university. Bolaji, a biology graduate, specialises in using Ankara fabrics to make products such as handbags and backpacks.

She was selected to participate alongside 14 other entrepreneurs out of 100 students who applied from universities all over Nigeria in the National Semi-final Competition that was held at The Business School of Netherlands located at Ikeja Lagos.

Bolaji was the only female entrepreneur selected for the competition. The students were given 10 minutes to pitch their businesses and convince the judges of the sustainability and capability of solving societal problems with their ideas.

