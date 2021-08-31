Hlompho Kekana Pens Emotional Goodbye Letter to Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns will be feeling a blow after Hlompho Kekana said goodbye to the club on social media

Kekana has fallen down the pecking order at the club and has opted to leave while still on good terms with Sundowns

Rulani Mokwena previously said that he could not promise Kekana more playing time because of their new tactics

Veteran midfielder Hlompho Kekana's time with Mamelodi Sundowns has come to an end. Kekana took to social media to pen an emotional letter to the club and its fans for his time there.

The utility midfielder's future was hanging in the balance for some time and coach Rulani Mokwena told the media that he can't guarantee him playing time. Not being able to play is frustrating for any footballer, so it's understandable that Kekana decided to cut his losses.

Hlompho Kekana said goodbye to Mamelodi Sundowns in an emotional post on social media. Image: @Hlompho_Kekana

Source: Twitter

Taking to social media, Kekana posted a graphic with all the trophies he's won with Sundowns and how he's feeling about leaving the club.

"Today marks the 10th anniversary of me signing with Mamelodi Sundowns. In 2011, the opportunity to play for this team was one I couldn't let pass me by," wrote Kekana.

“This past decade has reminded me what is meant by 'the sky is the limit' and the success on the field is something that as a little boy, playing soccer on the streets of ZB [Zebediela], I could only dream of.”

Sundowns fans made it known that they will never forget Kekana and took to the comments section. Check out the reactions below:

@SfisoMemela said:

"I'm sorry that Rhulani came back from Pirates to ruin your career."

@knox_hadja commented:

"We miss you in the field of play skipper. What a professional, I take my hat off for you my captain."

@MchunuThemba1 said:

"You have shown my captain what is the meaning of leadership. You are my leader always."

Rulani Mokwena couldn't promise Kekana more game time

Briefly News previously reported that Hlompho Kekana's future at Mamelodi Sundowns was uncertain as co-coach Rulani Mokwena has stated that the experienced midfielder would not be guaranteed game time this season if he wanted to stay.

After making 15 league appearances last season, Kekana, who has been with Sundowns for just over 10 years, saw his role curtailed. Mokwena has explained why the 36-year-old is expected to play fewer games this season.

"At this point, we are sitting in a situation whereby Hlompho wants to play more than probably what we can guarantee," said Mokwena, according to SowetanLIVE.

Source: Briefly.co.za