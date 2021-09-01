A young man has taken his workout routine to another level as he could be seen lifting weight underwater

The weightlifter was lying on his back and displaying his skills in a video that many have commended online

One person noted in the comment section that it's easier to lift the weight due to the pressure of the water, adding that the fact that the man couldn't breathe underwater made it hard

A young man has got people talking on social media after lifting weight underwater and doing it so perfectly well.

In a video that was shared on Instagram by @junkinmedia, the man could be seen lying on his back while lifting heavy metals.

Sharing the video, @junkimedia wrote:

"Can we just talk about the fact that he's underwater."

The young man displayed his weightlifting skills underwater. Photo credit: @junkinmedia

A man stood beside him as the weightlifter displayed his skills and lifted the weight five times before raising his head above the water.

Some Instagram users took to the comment section to commend the weightlifter with clapping emoji while @bardhi_rm said:

"Due to the water pressure, its easier to lift the thingy, but since he cant breathe, that is hard."

