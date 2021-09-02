SAAPA Wants BP to Give Up on the Idea of Selling Liquor at Petrol Stations

Pick n Pay Express and petrol station company BP was recently permitted a grocer's licence allowing them to legally sell wine

The Southern Africa Alcohol Policy Alliance (SAAPA) is now imploring BP to reconsider their decision to sell liquor at its facilities as an outlet

SAAPA SA Director Maurice Smithers expressed that this new decision is problematic as the country's Liquor Policy of 2016 promotes facilities near petrol stations to not have liquor licences offered to them

A few months ago, Pick n Pay Express and filing station BP were given a grocer's licence to allow them to legally sell wine. This was the first garage company in South Africa that was awarded this licence to sell liquor.

The Southern Africa Alcohol Policy Alliance (SAAPA) is now encouraging BP to think about their decision. SAAPA SA Director Maurice Smithers revealed that outlets in both the Western Cape and Gauteng are now making similar applications.

Smithers stated that this new decision is troublesome as the country's Liquor Policy of 2016 endorses premises near petrol stations to not have liquor licences awarded to them.

According to JacarandaFM, Smithers spoke about petrol stations selling alcohol leading to a dramatic rise in drunk driving. Smithers went on to say that this would compromise safety. Smithers confirmed that an application was sent to all Provincial Liquor Authorities to execute a fast prohibition on the sale of alcohol at petrol stations

A report by EWN revealed that SAAPA handed a memorandum over to BP on Wednesday, 1 September. The memorandum called on the company to stop plans to sell liquor at their stations.

SAAPA calls for a halt of the issuing of liquor licences at petrol stations

Previously, Briefly News reported that the Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance (Saapa) has called on liquor authorities in the different provinces to bring forth a moratorium (delay or suspension of a law or an activity) on the awarding of licences for alcohol to be sold at petrol stations.

Along with 23 groups, SAAPA is calling on the South African government to make a move. Saapa and the organisations want the Trade, Industry and Competition Department to intervene and host talks with provincial departments which are in charge of issuing liquor licences.

According to EWN, director of SAAPA Maurice Smithers stated that the alliance had spoken to Government as well as reached out to premiers and MECs regarding the issue of the licence.

