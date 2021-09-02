The South African Social Security Agency has identified numerous government employees who have applied for the R350 social grant

The agency has warned government employees who are unduly benefiting from the grant that they will take action against them

Sassa says the government employees were identified after a verification process found that some of the applicants were actually employees of government agencies

JOHANNESBURG - Government employees who have made applications towards receiving the R350 Social Relief of Distress grant have been warned that they will face consequences by the South African Social Security Agency.

Sassa says their system has detected that some of the applicants of the R350 grant were actually government employees, thanks to their verification system, according to a report by SowetanLIVE.

Sassa says it will take action against government employees who are benefitting from the R350 Social Relief of Distress grant. Image: @sajobsoline

According to Sassa, this was discovered through the process of screening grant applicants against government databases to ensure that they were not governmental servants.

In a statement issued on the Sassa website, the agency says they found employees from their agency as well as provincial Social Development employees and other government employees are pulling from the SRD meant for people who are unemployed and in need of assistance.

The agency says they have zero tolerance for employees who are benefitting from the grant and investigations have been launched against culprits.

Sassa has reminded people that if their financial situation changes and they find employment, they are obligated to inform Sassa about their development so that they can be removed from the beneficiary list.

Post Office urges R350 grant recipients not to pay for a spot in the queue

Briefly News previously reported that the South African Post Office has made a plea to recipients of the R350 Social Relief of Distress Grant to not make any payments towards being moved to the front of the queue at the post office when collecting their grant.

This call comes after a trend of self-appointed queue marshals at various branches who ask people to pay money to be pushed to the front of the line, according to The Citizen.

In a statement issued by SAPO spokesperson Nobuhle Njapha stated that Sapo employees are also not permitted to demand a fee from recipients. People who are approached to pay a fee have been encouraged to report incidents to the police.

Individuals who report incidents can do also on the toll-free hotline provided by the Post Office on 0800 020 070. Individuals have the option to report incidents anonymously.

Source: Briefly.co.za