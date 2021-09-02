A man has added a surprising twist to the crate challenge trending all over the world in the manner he did his

In a viral video, the man lifted six crates with just his teeth and moved about 'comfortably' carrying the heavy items

Guests stared in disbelief; likewise social media users who watched the video with many accusing the man of using voodoo

The crate challenge that has been causing a commotion on social media has been tweaked by a man's new display.

In a viral video shared by Tringlobe Media on Facebook, the man, instead of walking on piled crates, instead lifted his.

People could only stare in awe as a man lifted crates with his teeth. Images: Tringlobe Media

Source: UGC

The man however lifted the crates with just his teeth. In the incredible video, six crates were lined up on a covered table. The unidentified man after doing some weird dance moves proceeded forward and lifted the crates without the use of his hands.

Guests were left awestruck as they watched the man moved around with the crates lifted by his teeth before dropping them back on the table.

Many are in disbelief

Abdul Warith Badmus stated:

"Since my childhood time in Lagos have seen many men perform this kind of trick buh am sure they make use of voodoo to do this."

Celestine Win remarked:

"Carry your juju go and sit down,if you think you have what it takes I will set my own crate for you to carry, if you no die hmmm."

Ugo Chris said:

"And if you go meat market now and buy him cow leg bone fresh and tell him to use his teeth to pieces it. And he will be like Baba talk say na only crates challenge I fit do."

Olajide Folasade Taiwo reacted:

"Madness everywhere, bcuz I don't know the meaning of this crate challenge and what do they derive from it..."

Source: Briefly.co.za