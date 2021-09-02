A man has gone viral after his friends set up an advertisement of him looking for a wife to settle down with

According to his friends, Elvis Khamala drives a Mercedes Benz, went to Alliance High School and supports Arsenal, therefore can persevere

Women on social media appreciated the friends for hooking their friend up with an opportunity to find a spouse

A man identified as Elvis Khamala has left netizens in stitches after his friends advertised a wife vacancy on his behalf.

Elvis Khamala and a poster made by his friends of his profile and what he is looking for. Photo: Elvis Khamala/Edwin O. Esilaba.

Man's friends help him get a wife

His friends created posts on their personal social media accounts asking single women to DM them their CVs after sharing the young man's solid profile.

One of his friends, Bonnie Rygoh Ochollah, posted:

"Senjee applications open. Must meet minimum qualifications. He went to Alliance, drives a Mercedes Benz and supports Arsenal FC, so he has proper character development cc Elvis Khamala."

His other friend Edwin O. Esilaba wrote a more detailed report about who Khamala is.

Part of what he wrote read:

"Luhya with a Luo lifestyle. The theme of the wedding will be something close to this advert. Kindly share your passport photo wearing white. We will photoshop you next to him and delete some words to do a wedding Invite. Wedding immediately once you arrive. We have a pastor, acting parents, venue and witnesses ready. He will provide for the venue, food and honeymoon. He has money. Lastly, congratulations on your beautiful wedding. May God bless your union."

Netizens' reaction

Here are some of the comments from people online about their request to get their friend a wife:

@Khamete S. W Nashibai commented:

"Application sent. I am already in Kakamega, with my suitcase. Near the stage heading to Kisumu."

@Sherry Le Grand Mopao said:

"I nominate myself."

@Nao Mi commented:

"I need friends like these ones, friends who want your well being, friends who care about your life."

@Abook Brian said:

"We have to fix the nation."

@Awuor Owino asked:

"Edwin O. Esilaba is their room to meet the groom first before application?"

Man offers to pay woman interested in him

A week ago, Briefly News featured another man looking for a wife on Twitter who was willing to pay the woman monthly allowance.

According to the bachelor, the lucky woman will get R 5 300 monthly allowance and the amount was subject to a raise.

He also said the lady will get a pension and leave allowance as long as they are together and are in a relationship.

