Royal AM's Kabelo Mahlasela Issues a Warning to DStv Premiership Teams

Kabelo Mahlasela of Royal AM believes that the club still has a lot to offer despite having a bad start to the DStv Premiership

The former Kaizer Chiefs man says that the squad still needs more time to gel and haven't trained much together

When he was released by Kaizer Chiefs, Mahlasela was optimistic about playing football and it's working out for him

Royal AM has had a difficult start to the DStv Premiership, but winger Kabelo Mahlasela believes the team has more to offer. Royal are currently second from the bottom of the league standings, having lost to Swallows FC and Cape Town City in their first two games.

Mahlasela sees the light at the end of the tunnel but admits that their first game was a challenge because the players didn't have enough time to train together. After the KwaZulu-Natal side purchased the status of Bloemfontein Celtic, the players were forced to unite.

With the current international break, the former Kaizer Chiefs player says they are taking the time to get to know one other and work on their tactics, according to The Citizen.

"We know where we are on the log, so, this FIFA break we are using it to our advantage. We are training, no one went home. So, are here training and working hard because we want to improve as a team and as individuals," says Mahlasela.

After being released by Kaizer Chiefs, Mahlasela remained optimistic about his football career, according to a report by News24.

"Leaving Kaizer Chiefs won't affect me mentally. Such things do happen in football. It doesn't only happen in South Africa but across the world. Good players do leave top clubs," he said.

"That's why I say it won't affect me. My job is to play football. The politics of football are not for me. What's important for me is to play the game that I love."

Disorganisation at Royal AM, salaries allegedly not being paid

Briefly News previously reported that Royal AM is trending on social media once again after a football publication shared some insider info on the state of affairs at the club. Apparently, things are still disorganised at the club with salaries not being paid and promises not being kept.

Football publication FARPost took to social media to share information that they received from a source about what's happening at Royal AM. The lengthy thread read:

More than 15 players have not been paid;

Some players were paid half salaries;

They were promised apartments, but received nothing.

