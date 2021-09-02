Disorganisation at Royal AM, Salaries Allegedly Not Paid and Trouble at the Club

New PSL club Royal AM is not in good standing with the players after a source revealed what's taking place at the club

According to the source, salaries have not been paid, there are too many players and there are empty promises being made

Mzansi social media users weighed in on the information and some think that Shauwn Mkhize still needs time to adjust

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Royal AM is trending on social media once again after a football publication shared some insider info on the state of affairs at the club. Apparently, things are still disorganised at the club with salaries not being paid and promises not being kept.

Things are not going particularly well for Royal AM according to a source. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

Source: Twitter

Football publication FARPost took to social media to share information that they received from a source about what's happening at Royal AM. The lengthy thread read:

#FARPost can reveal that...- #RoyalAM players refused to train this morning.

More than 15 players have not been paid

Some players were paid half salaries

They were promised apartments, but nothing

Families they left in Bloem can't join them now

Four players have to share a room at the clubhouse in Pietermaritzburg

Coaches are also sharing with players

There are 62 players in total

The chairlady Shauwn Mkhize will have a meeting with the players today in Durban

We called the club for comment, but turned down.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Check out the reactions from social media users below:

@GaboDisa said:

"The transition happened too quickly, maybe they should have let the team be based in Bloem for few months to allow a smooth transition."

@IamLesson commented:

"62 is too much I guess she may have to allow other players to leave the club and have a manageable group of players so that they can be paid."

@Chayyim_Melchi said:

"Where will she get the money to buy apartments for players? Even Sundowns can't afford to buy apartments for players."

Royal AM has an unconvincing start to the DStv Premiership

Briefly News reported that Royal AM is finally in the DStv Premiership after a while of trying but they, unfortunately, lost their first encounter in the league against Swallows FC. Shauwn Mkhize recently bought Bloemfontein Celtic and changed the name of the club.

There was a lot of scrambling to get things started since the sale was confirmed just days before the league kicked off. It's understandable that things didn't get off to a flying start in the beginning. The match was lost 1-0.

Mzansi has been keeping a close eye on the situation and were wondering if the club would start with a win. Swallows FC has experience in the league and showed just that during the match.

Source: Briefly.co.za