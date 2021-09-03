Social media users are in disbelief as they look at the reaction of one guy’s mother, who seems to really like Drake’s new song, Certified Lover Boy

The guy, @OsamaLwaden, says her mother instructed him to pump up the volume as he was listening to Drake but there are hilarious reactions to the post

Many locals believe the guy is just making up the story because there is no mother who could use such language widely used in hip hop

One local man has shared an interesting reaction from her mother after telling him to pump up the volume as he was listening to hip hop artist, Drake. The social media account holder has shared screenshots of what his mom told him.

Many people on Twitter are sharing their reactions as they feel happy for the guy but some are not happy with her mom's choice of music and language.

The guy was tuning in to Certified Lover Boy by the Canadian artist and his mom seems to also have the same taste as far as hip hop music is concerned. At the same time, some people are not buying the guy’s story, saying he just wrote the text himself.

The guy wrote on his page:

“Nah my mom is too focused.”

The post reads:

@Sandisiwe Radebe said:

“Umamakho uthetha isi nigga?”

@Reneilloe said:

“You resaved Vuyo’s number as mom nhe?”

@ACHIEMOVER SAID:

"Chommie please pretend to be my mom and send me this message."

@_DonSergio said:

“You all should stop texting yourselves serious.”

@_TumiThabethe said:

“Is your mom telling you to “turn that shit up” in the room?

@Shjatadi_Phalane said:

“Your mum ke le 2000?”

@TheMissPearlz said:

“He's probably Deezy's brother.”

@RoyaltyGomo said:

“Leave your mom out of this please.”

@MbaliMosea said:

“Your mother did not send that.”

