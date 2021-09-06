A documentary has been made in honour of the frontline workers in South Africa who have been selflessly giving of themselves through the pandemic to save our people

Attending the virtual media briefing, Briefly News was touched by the words of Minister of Health Mathume Joseph 'Joe' Phaahla

The documentary is called Zero to Zero and is said to have captured 15 months of gruelling frontline work into a riveting one-hour documentary

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The entertainment industry is honouring the real superheroes of the pandemic, the frontline workers, in an awesome documentary, Zero to Zero.

Footage of the frontline workers putting their lives on the line to care for those affected by the coronavirus has been captured and turned into a documentary. Image: @Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News had the pleasure of attending the virtual media briefing regarding the documentary based on the frontline workers in Mzansi during this dreadful pandemic. Just hearing some of the selfless acts these amazing humans have done to protect others, is hair-raising.

The Minister of Health Mathume Joseph 'Joe' Phaahla was in attendance, speaking on the monumental job these incredible beings have done to save the people of Mzansi from the dreaded coronavirus.

When asked what this documentary might mean to health care workers in SA, Minister Phaahla expressed his hope that it gains them at least a small percentage of the magnitude of appreciation that they deserve.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“I’m hoping that this documentary makes health workers feel appreciated, will feel that broader society, South African scan now have some insight into what they go through, and hopefully encourage South Africans to be a lot more conscious.”

Dr Yanila Nyasulu, a specialist physician and a central figure in the enthralling new documentary, like many other frontline workers, holds on to hope every day that humanity will beat this.

“Somewhere there is a light at the end of this tunnel. We have to believe it. Let’s hope for the dawn to break,” said a hopeful Dr Nyasulu.

Jan du Plessis, Director for M-Net Channels, urges everyone to watch this documentary as it brings life to the struggles we have all been facing and puts a lot into perspective that we all may be pondering. Uncertainty is one of the things that make the coronavirus so frightening.

“What’s special about Zero to Zero is that it is told from the perspectives of those who have been battling this pandemic daily since it began. It humanises the frontline workers, showing us a fraction of what they have had to face.”

“It also puts faces to some of the Covid-19 stats – there are interviews with former patients about their experiences at the hospital, as well as with their families about the impact that this has had on them,” du Plessis said.

Zero to Zero and will be aired on M-Net (DStv Channel 101) on Monday, 4 October at 20:30. It is a one-hour documentary that is made up of 15 months of gruelling film, capturing the real and rawness of the pandemic from the view of the frontline workers.

While the team thought there would be an end to the pandemic before they dropped this documentary, they remain positive that someday soon, the last coronavirus patient (patient zero) will walk out of the hospital healthy, signalling an end to the pandemic.

Kebby Maphatsoe's brother denies Covid vaccine death rumours

In other coronavirus related news, former head of the disbanded MKMVA Kebby Maphatsoe's brother has dispelled the unsubstantiated rumours that Maphatsoe died after getting his second dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine administered, reported Briefly News.

Joseph Maphatsoe cleared the air and stated that the rumours stating that he died in hospital were false. Joseph explained at his brother's funeral that Maphatsoe actually died at his home and the cause of death was found to have been cardiac arrest, according to News24.

The reports have claimed that Maphatsoe died in hospital after getting his second shot administered on 28 August. Joseph, however, says, Maphatsoe actually received his second jab on 22 August and had no apparent side effects.

Source: Briefly.co.za