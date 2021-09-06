Kebby Maphatsoe's Brother Denies He Died Because of the Covid19 Vaccine

Former head of the disbanded MKMVA Kebby Maphatsoe's brother says the rumours that his brother died after getting the Covid-19 vaccine are false

Maphatsoe's brother added that his brother also did not die in hospital as previously stated in the rumours

Maphatsoe's brother confirmed that unfortunately, Maphotsoe died at his home due to cardiac arrest

Former head of the disbanded MKMVA Kebby Maphatsoe's brother has dispelled the unsubstantiated rumours that Maphatsoe died after getting his second dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine administered.

Joseph Maphatsoe cleared the air and stated that the rumours stating that he died in hospital were false. Joseph explained at his brother's funeral that Maphatsoe actually died at his home and the cause of death was found to have been cardiac arrest, according to News24.

The reports have claimed that Maphatsoe died in hospital after getting his second shot administered on 28 August. Joseph, however, says, Maphatsoe actually received his second jab on 22 August and had no apparent side effects.

Paramedics that were called to Maphatsoe's home declared him dead after attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Kebby Maphatsoe's brother says he died an angry man

Speaking at Maphatsoe's send-off, his brother Lehlokoa told those in attendance that his brother may have been a soft man but died angry at the rumours that were spread about him over the years.

Lehlokoa explained the rumours that Maphotsoe ran away from the African National Congress camp as an agent of the enemy gave him a heart attack, reports SowetanLIVE.

Lehlokaoa went on to further explain that his brother chose not to speak about what actually happened in the past and clear his name in order to protect the ANC as an organisation.

