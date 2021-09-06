A student wrote on his CV for a job application that chasing girls was one of his favorite activities

CVs are supposed to project the positive sides of an applicant and make them appeal to the employer in the best possible way

A lot of internet users have been reacting to the development by sharing their opinions on it

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A student who was applying for a job position in a company wrote on his CV that chasing girls was part of his hobby, which means that is one of the things he enjoys spending his spare time on.

A lot of social media users have been reacting to the development after Isaac Sesi, a young Ghanaian CEO who reviewed the CV, decided to share it with his followers.

Isaac is known to be an expert on curriculum vitae as he teaches many young people how to present their achievements in order to have the best chances at the jobs they apply for.

Chasing Girls is my Hobby - Job Applicant Writes His Favorite Activities on CV Credit: Isaac Sesi

Source: Facebook

CVs are supposed to present an applicant's strengths to the employer and make them appear that they are ready to focus on the job at hand and deliver to the best of their ability.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Social media reactions

After seeing the post online, several people went into the comment section to share their views.

Below were some of them.

Jojo Chartei Quansah said:

Ah, but how will that impact his work performance?

Madridista Firmer mentioned:

So people cannot be truthful anymore? Eiii

Tom Tagoe indicated:

Please we will like to know what role was applied for, maybe those are relevant hobbies

Emepha Bowers commented:

What an honest guy. He likes chasing girls so if you have ladies working for you, you know what not to do

Chasing Girls is my Hobby - Job Applicant Writes His Favorite Activities on CV Credit: Isaac Sesi

Source: UGC

A lot of job seekers struggle with writing a CV that gets them the dream job they've been searching for all their lives.

This is because many people don't know the important details that should be included in their CV.

Woman graduates & buys her 1st car all in the same week

Meanwhile, a local woman has left Mzansi in absolute awe after bagging a university degree and securing the keys to her first car all within a matter of days.

The exceptionally accomplished local beauty says it all comes down to the many blessing of God and could not be more excited. Heading online, the popular student forum Varsity World did not give much away about the young woman but simply shared that Rolivhuwa Mudau was overjoyed at having achieved so much.

“This year I bought my 1st brand new car and graduated within space of week #Lord is great," Mudau captioned the celebratory post.

Source: Briefly.co.za