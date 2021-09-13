Mr Smeg Posts Pic with Kettle and Mystery Lady, Mzansi ‘CSIs’ Try to Expose Her

Mr Smeg has social media users talking after sharing a very suggestive pic with one local lady

The snap received lots of reactions from social media users who just had to figure out who the lady was

Twitter PIs jumped on the case and you'll definitely want to see some of the entertaining reactions Briefly News compiled

Michael Bucwa, aka Mr Smeg, has social media users buzzing after heading online to share a seriously juicy picture. The social media influencer seems to be flaunting his relationship with a new lady and nosy South Africans just have to know who she is.

Mr Smeg has social media users wondering who his new lady is. Images: @BucwaMichael/Twitter

Heading online, @BucwaMichael shared the steamy snap. He seems to be holding a young lady's hand, who in turn is holding his super-famous 'Smeg' kettle.

Twitter investigators jumped on the case right away. Some users even suggested that the mystery lady might be married.

Check out some of the comments below:

@Saucydestroyer said:

"So we've established she's light-skinned and Xhosa, I see a black vest ... Investigation pending, I the detective will find out."

@homeboymosena said:

"We need the evidence shipped to the IT department for enhancement ASAP."

@PrinceLigos said:

"I know our investigators are working on it."

@Mpho_Malgas7 said:

"Is this kettle part of foreplay?"

@ShaneMokhadi said:

"Finishing them one by one with a kettle."

@SbuMabura13 said:

"Omg she's married... Mr Smeg, you're the man."

@DrJude9 said:

"Uyajola 9/9 early edition."

"Bathong": Mzansi social media sensation Mr Smeg gets suspended, SA can't deal

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that popular social media sensation Mncedi Michael Bucwa is once again a hot topic on the streets of Twitter after it emerged that his account was suspended.

Known to his followers and all of Mzansi as 'Mr Smeg', Bucwa rose to prominence over the last year thanks to his red Smeg-branded kettle.

Through his antics with the appliance, taking it with him virtually everywhere he went and even giving it the occasional bathroom treatment with a face wash, Bucwa garnered a massive following of 492 000 followers.

Social media users had a loud reaction to the development, seeing the influential tweep trending for most of Thursday.

Everyone from fellow influencers to those with some presence on the bird app chipped in on the conversation. Even those with small accounts took the chance to cast their two cents' worth.

Not surprisingly, there were plenty of jibes from users as they took the mickey out of the entire debacle.

Mixed reactions from Saffas after Mr Smeg account suspension

Briefly News was here for it, going down the stream of comments to bring readers some of the loudest reactions.

@lungstagangsta aired:

"What would social media be without Hamilton Ndlovu and Mr Smeg? Ayi! Lord have mercy!"

@SirMariri_SA remarked:

"So Mr Smeg doesn't follow us because we are small accounts? Isn't he a small account at the moment?"

@sevaagoat shared:

"What happened to Mr Smeg? Singaze siphuthelwe ama gedlele ase America."

@Melo_Malebo observed:

"So this is the hatred y'all have been suppressing for Mr Smeg all along?? How do you even keep up the false pretence for that long? Your true colours finally coming to light... shuu!"

@umalambane_zn mocked:

"How much do you need right now?"

@nkiri_kiki wrote:

"So no one wants to offer Mr Smeg a shoulder to cry on?"

@2021AFRICA noted:

"Where are the people Mr Smeg always say are beautiful to get him out of his suspension."

