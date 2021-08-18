Mr Smeg Shows Off His Impressive New Whip, SA Has Mixed Reactions: #NeedForSpeed

Mr Smeg has got social media buzzing after sharing a few snaps of his brand new car

The infamous red-kettle lover posted pics of the new BMW cosily parked on a local road

Naturally, Mzansi headed to the comments section and shared their mixed reactions to the social media flex

Michael Bucwa aka "Mr Smeg" is causing a stir on social media after sharing snaps of his brand new ride. The luxury BMW features a sleek grey/black exterior that would definitely have all the ladies crawling.

Mr Smeg is showing off his brand new BMW. Images: @MichaelBucwa/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, @MichaelBucwa shared pics of the cool new ride.

Trading in his usual red kettle for a pair of car key, Bucwa cutely puts the motor vehicle on display while hiding his number plate. The hunk is probably worried about all the infatuated ladies that might come stalking.

Local social media users could not agree more. Many of the gents headed to the comments section asking Bucwa to tell them how he had secured the bag so they might learn to be desirable to women aswell.

Others simply congratulated the man on purchasing the super awesome car.

Check out some of the entertaining comments below:

@mbali_ndlela said:

"Congratulations bro."

@jobela_yanga said:

"I think it's high time you start sharing how to become a successful person in life so we can also have abilities to chow every girl on our TL."

@Paskcca said:

"It's so sexy....so jealous."

@MrCeoKhuza said:

"Mara Vho Smeg, what do you do for a living mara ye, nna I thought you just smegarring em girls aowa. Anyway Congratulations."

@Bheko99 said:

"M235. Congrats brother, no best feeling like getting a new beemer."

@Makorokoto2 said:

"This is a very beautiful and powerful car ntwana. Well done. Nice work indeed. Now go and drop more bloomers."

Floyd Mayweather flaunts expensive garage, Claims he has at least 100 cars

In more car news, Briefly News previously reported that retired American boxer Floyd Mayweather has taken to Instagram to show off his exotic cars, boasting he has well over 100 of them.

Mayweather in the clip took fans on a tour of one of his garages where he parked exotic cars including eight Ferraris, seven Rolls Royce cars, a Lamborghini and a host of others.

The 44-year-old is popularly known as 'Money' and rightly so, for his net worth stands at a whopping $450 million in 2021, according to wealthygorrilla.com.

A report by Forbes claimed Mayweather earned a whopping $1 billion in prize money alone in his career. This has allowed him to spend lavishly on luxury, cars in particular, and will spare nothing to purchase the latest rides.

He has made over $400 million in his very successful boxing career, and from his latest posts on social media, he has been spending his money in the best way possible on epic supercars.

Mayweather's car collection is estimated at almost $10 million. The latest Ferrari costs $244 000 and the controversial undisputed boxer shows off about eight of the cars in his lavish garage.

