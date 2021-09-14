Nelisiwe Sibiya recently turned 29 years old and she could not be more grateful for all life has given her

Taking to social media to hype herself, Nelisiwe made it known that she is a strong independent woman with a heart full of gratitude

Nelisiwe’s people flooded the comment section of her lit post with birthday wishes, letting her know what an inspiration she is

Stunning Durban Gen actress Nelisiwe Sibiya just celebrated her 29th birthday. Going into her last year of her 20s, Neliwe feels more motivated than ever before.

Nelisiwe took to social media on her born day to wish herself- yuuuuup, this is how queens do it. You have to love yourself more than anyone else because you have no guarantee when it comes to someone else.

Posting a saucy snap of herself, Nelisiwe made it known that she is “the most strong and amazing human being,” and life is just great, reported ZAlebs.

“I am so happy, so content and so grateful to celebrate my birthday.”

Nelisiwe posted:

Fans flocked to the comment section of Nelisiwe’s lit post to wish her a happy birthday and to let her know how much they love her vibe.

@meluthando_ludwe_mhlabeni commented with hearts in his eyes:

“❤️❤️❤️ happy birthday my dear crush ”

@mjaliestoz_teekay15 spread the love:

“ happy birthday to you beautiful Ndlunkulu”

@nokza_thulas wished Neli:

“Happy birthday to Neli”

@cebomthembu_rsa sweetly said:

“Happy Birthday yoh awusemuhle nawe kodwa.. ❤️”

Nelisiwe Sibiya bags lit award all the way in Zambia

Durban Gen actress Nelisiwe Sibiya is making Mzansi proud. The actress has won an award all the way in Zambia and she's proud of herself too, reported Briefly News.

Nelisiwe won the award for the Best Actress in Africa from the Zikomo Awards. The actress travelled all the way to Zambia to attend the award show and is honoured to have received the award. Taking to social media Nelisiwe posted a picture with the award and expressed her gratitude:

"Thank you so much to everyone who took their time and voted for me. South Africa We did it!"

Source: Briefly.co.za