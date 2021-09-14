Stuart Baxter Tries to Find Some Positives After Losing to Mamelodi Sundowns

Kaizer Chiefs lost to Mamelodi Sundowns and Stuart Baxter has decided not to dwell on the mistakes that were made

Baxter feels that Kaizer Chiefs held their own during the match and there are a lot of positives from the match according to him

Although Baxter is feeling positive about the game, social media users were not happy with the result and bashed him

Despite admitting that their defending was inept in their Saturday loss to Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter ranked Amakhosi's performance as the best against the Tshwane giants since he took over.

Grant Kekana and Peter Shalulile scored for Sundowns, while Lebogang Manyama, who came on to replace Sifiso Hlanti in the 74th minute, missed a penalty that could have dragged Chiefs back into the game at Loftus Versfeld.

"I don’t think I have ever been in a game against Sundowns where we’ve been as well in the game and as dominant as we were at times on Sunday," said Baxter according to SowetanLIVE.

New centre-back Austin Dube, 28, started his first official game for the Chiefs and was the closest defender to the Downs players both times they conceded. Baxter believes Dube will use his flaws against the Brazilians as a learning experience.

Baxter acknowledged that the score did not accurately reflect his team's performance. News24 reports that the 68-year-old Scot believes his team should have scored early in the first half when they controlled Sundowns.

"I have to say we started the game very well. I think the first 20 minutes we dominated the game completely and as you say during those 20 minutes you have to score, because we did have good chances," said Baxter.

Kaizer Chiefs fans tear into Stuart Baxter after loss to Sundowns

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs were humbled once again against Mamelodi Sundowns and fans have been reacting on the Twitter timeline. Kaizer Chiefs have a new-look side and a lot was expected from them, but things didn't exactly go according to plan.

Stuart Baxter chose his starting line-up for the game and questions were already raised as to whether he was making the right decisions. Baxter left Khune out and benched some favourites ahead of the game.

Fans have been itching to see centre back Njabulo Ngcobo in action but he's yet to make an impact for Amakhosi. This resulted in anger from many and they didn't hold back in their analysis.

