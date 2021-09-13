Stuart Baxter Trends for Poor Tactical Decisions: "Favouritism Needs to End"

Stuart Baxter is being questioned for his decisions on social media after Kaizer Chiefs suffered another defeat in the league

Mamelodi Sundowns kicked it into first gear and there was no coming back from that, but fans think Baxter should've done more

Mzansi social media users reacted on the timeline and some feel that Baxter has his favourites, which is costing the team

Kaizer Chiefs were humbled once again against Mamelodi Sundowns and fans have been reacting on the Twitter timeline. Kaizer Chiefs have a new-look side and a lot was expected from them, but things didn't exactly go according to plan.

Stuart Baxter chose his starting line-up for the game and questions were already raised as to whether he was making the right decisions. Baxter left Khune out and benched some favourites ahead of the game.

Football fans have been questioning Stuart Baxter's decisions when it comes to selection. Image: @KickOffMagazine

Fans have been itching to see centre back Njabulo Ngcobo in action but he's yet to make an impact for Amakhosi. This resulted in anger from many and they didn't hold back in their analysis. Check out the different reactions to the selection below:

@Cellular_Jnr said:

"Stuart Baxter needs to come into terms that some of the players he used back then ain't the same any more... Favouritism needs to end! We having a defender of the season on the bench! We also got the youth and he decides to put them on the bench."

@ShakesRampedi commented:

"I can't believe Kaizer Chiefs have a quality player like Njabulo Ngcobo and he doesn't play. I would love to ask Stuart Baxter why. Probably should have gone back on loan to Swallows FC."

@Luciah_PS said:

"Gavin Hunt did not have the options Stuart Baxter has."

@thatishi commented:

"Baxter is going to wait for Pirates. Start Ngcobo in a funky system and hope for mistakes from him so that he can say 'I told you so', and continue with Mathoho and Cardoso after that."

Gavin Hunt speaks about what happened at Kaizer Chiefs

Briefly News previously reported that former Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has finally spoken up about what happened at the club and what led to his ultimate sacking. The now Chippa United coach had some very tough goals to meet and he felt that some of them might've been a little unrealistic.

Hunt's final game as Kaizer Chiefs coach was against Black Leopards in the DStv Premiership last season, however, the Chippa United head coach confirmed he was dismissed before that game.

Gavin Hunt claims he was fired after Kaizer Chiefs lost 3-0 to Simba SC in the CAF Champions League round quarter-final away game in Tanzania as per a report by The South African.

