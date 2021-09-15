One beautiful LGBTQ+ couple has social media users gushing after heading online to share the news of their proposal

The longtime lovebirds also shared a snap of the engagement ring

Mzansi flooded the comments section with well-wishes and most people could not be happier for the pair

A local woman is making waves online after sharing the exciting news of her engagement. The beautiful lady popped the question to her longtime girlfriend who excitedly accepted.

An LGBTQ+ woman has headed online to celebrate her engagement. Images: @Smoochie_Vi/Twitter

, the soon-to-be wives headed online to share a snap of the big rock. It seems one partner had prepared a stunning bouquet of flowers for her special girl.

"Guys she said yes," she simply captioned the emotional post.

South Africans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. One person really wanted an invite to the future wedding.

Check out some of the cute reactions below:

@Mbongo_Tako said:

"Félicitation ma soeur que du bonheur pour vous deux. Que vive l'amour."

@johny_theblessd said:

"Congratulations love is a beautiful thing."

@mizar said:

"Before I say congratulations, am I invited??"

@Vlanga1 said:

"Love is beautiful. Congratulations babe."

@Resego_blaq said:

"Indeed love is a beautiful thing. Congratulations."

LGBTQ+ Woman proposes to bae, celebrates mom for amazing reaction: "My daughter"

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that a local woman who is part of the LGBTQ+ community has social media users gushing after sharing her mom's incredible reaction to her engagement. It seems the young lady feels super happy to have a mom like her own, celebrating her favourite lady's positive reaction to the news.

Heading online, Twitter user @Smoochie_Vi shared screengrabs of her mom's reaction to the same-sex engagement.

"My Mother," she lovingly captioned the post.

Looking at the texts, it's clear the anxious young lady needed some reassurance from her mom before popping the question to the woman of her dreams. Mama willingly obliges, reminding her daughter that whatever is meant to be will be.

Mzansi quickly fell in love with this beautiful mother-daughter relationship.

Check out some of the reactions below:

@NgamoolaTweets said:

"Congratulations to both of you, you began the journey a long time ago. This is just a crown to your relationship, don't change after this."

@dramadelinquent said:

"Congratulations my beautiful. I wish you both all the happiness in the world."

@Deartroublegal said:

"A real Mother's love right there boo. Congratulations again."

@_lightlystoned said:

"OMG! CONGRATULATIONS."

@Sibz_Magolide said:

"Love is a beautiful thing I'm so happy for the both of you, congratulations."

