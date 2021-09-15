LGBTQ+ Woman Proposes to Bae, Celebrates Mom for Amazing Reaction: “My Daughter”

A local woman has headed online to celebrate her incredible mother's reaction to her engagement

The lady is a member of the LGBTQ+ community and recently proposed to her girlfriend

Mzansi headed to the comments section, gushing over the beautiful relationship the mom and daughter share

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A local woman who is part of the LGBTQ+ community has social media users gushing after sharing her mom's incredible reaction to her engagement. It seems the young lady feels super happy to have a mom like her own, celebrating her favourite lady's positive reaction to the news.

An LGBTQ+ woman has thanked her mom for her amazing reaction to the news of her proposal. Images: @Smoochie_Vi/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, Twitter user @Smoochie_Vi shared screengrabs of her mom's reaction to the same-sex engagement.

"My Mother," she lovingly captioned the post.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Looking at the texts, it's clear the anxious young lady needed some reassurance from her mom before popping the question to the woman of her dreams. Mama willingly obliges, reminding her daughter that whatever is meant to be will be.

Mzansi quickly fell in love with this beautiful mother-daughter relationship.

Check out some of the reactions below:

@NgamoolaTweets said:

"Congratulations to both of you, you began the journey a long time ago. This is just a crown to your relationship, don't change after this."

@dramadelinquent said:

"Congratulations my beautiful. I wish you both all the happiness in the world."

@Deartroublegal said:

"A real Mother's love right there boo. Congratulations again."

@_lightlystoned said:

"OMG! CONGRATULATIONS."

@Sibz_Magolide said:

"Love is a beautiful thing I'm so happy for the both of you, congratulations."

Man stands outside wife's ICU room for 10 days holding sign saying, "I love you"

In more inspiring relationship news, Briefly News previously reported that a 61-year-old Gary Crane recently performed an act of love that has made him a darling of the online community.

It started when his wife, 56-year-old Donna Crane, tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted with breathing difficulties, what medics called acute respiratory failure.

Terrifying period

In Donna's words, being bedridden without the ability to breathe normally was the most terrifying thing one can ever experience in life.

Given that the two had to maintain social distancing and could not talk, Gary invented a method that would not only offer hope to Donna but also remind her of his love.

"After I went in, we couldn't talk to each other. He told me, 'I want you to look out the window'," remembered Donna, as reported by CNN.

Donna added that when she looked out the window, she saw her husband in the parking lot holding a huge sign with the words "I love you."

Held it for 10 days

As it happened, the act did not only happen once as Gary stood outside Donna's ICU window for 10 days holding the sign. Donna, who has since recovered from the virus revealed that the experience changed their lives, making them realise that they should live more and work less.

"The nurses said, 'Oh my God, he has a sign! That's so sweet!' " continued Donna.

She further explained that seeing her husband with the sign in the parking lot every day gave her the willpower to fight on.

Naturally creative

Gary, a Lieutenant with Marion County Fire Rescue, told the media that his creativity is naturally top, so the idea just came to his mind.

"I don't know what made me think of it, I just thought of it!" he said.

He added that he did so because Donna is worth it and he wanted her to know that he was with her all the way. With Donna on the recovery path, the couple looks forward to living life to the fullest.

"This has been a life-changing event for me. Being given this chance is a gift," she underpinned.

A new dawn

There is even better news as the two are expecting their first grandchild courtesy of their daughter.

"I just found out, my daughter is expecting. We're going to be grandparents, and that went through my mind. I want to hold my baby," she posited.

Given that Donna tested positive for COVID-19 just 14 days before she received her final dose of the vaccine, the couple is urging the public to get vaccinated.

They reiterated that the near-death experience is a wake-up call and something they wouldn't want others to go through.

Source: Briefly.co.za