Lieutenant Gary Crane recently got the world talking by standing outside his wife Donna's ICU room with a placard saying, "I love you"

What makes the gesture so touching is the fact that Gary showed up outside the window for 10 straight days until Donna was discharged

According to him, it was the only way to express his love as well as offer his support during the trying moment

61-year-old Gary Crane recently performed an act of love that has made him a darling of the online community.

Gary Crane stood outside his wife Donna's ICU window for 10 days to rally support for her as she battled Covid-19. Photo credits: Gary and Donna Crane

It started when his wife, 56-year-old Donna Crane, tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted with breathing difficulties, what medics called acute respiratory failure.

Terrifying period

In Donna's words, being bedridden without the ability to breathe normally was the most terrifying thing one can ever experience in life.

Given that the two had to maintain social distancing and could not talk, Gary invented a method that would not only offer hope to Donna but also remind her of his love.

"After I went in, we couldn't talk to each other. He told me, 'I want you to look out the window'," remembered Donna, as reported by CNN.

Donna added that when she looked out the window, she saw her husband in the parking lot holding a huge sign with the words "I love you."

Held it for 10 days

As it happened, the act did not only happen once as Gary stood outside Donna's ICU window for 10 days holding the sign. Donna, who has since recovered from the virus revealed that the experience changed their lives, making them realise that they should live more and work less.

"The nurses said, 'Oh my God, he has a sign! That's so sweet!' " continued Donna.

She further explained that seeing her husband with the sign in the parking lot every day gave her the willpower to fight on.

Naturally creative

Gary, a Lieutenant with Marion County Fire Rescue, told the media that his creativity is naturally top, so the idea just came to his mind.

"I don't know what made me think of it, I just thought of it!" he said.

He added that he did so because Donna is worth it and he wanted her to know that he was with her all the way. With Donna on the recovery path, the couple looks forward to living life to the fullest.

"This has been a life-changing event for me. Being given this chance is a gift," she underpinned.

A new dawn

There is even better news as the two are expecting their first grandchild courtesy of their daughter.

"I just found out, my daughter is expecting. We're going to be grandparents, and that went through my mind. I want to hold my baby," she posited.

Given that Donna tested positive for COVID-19 just 14 days before she received her final dose of the vaccine, the couple is urging the public to get vaccinated.

They reiterated that the near-death experience is a wake-up call and something they wouldn't want others to go through.

