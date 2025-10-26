Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has shed light on how him and his technical crew decided who would take penalties in their CAF Champions League second-round preliminary second leg against St Eloi Lupopo.

The Buccaneers entered the clash in Orlando trailing 3-0 from the first leg in DR Congo but produced a spirited performance to win 3-0 in regulation time, forcing the match into a penalty shoot-out. Unfortunately, Pirates were eliminated after Deon Hotto and Yanela Mbuthuma missed their spot kicks, while striker Tshegofatso Mabasa remained on the bench with Evidence Makgopa and Thalente Mbatha not making the matchday squad.

According to the former Marumo Gallants mentor, he claimed that his team had been preparing for the possibility of a penalty shootout throughout the week. The coach admitted that in hindsight, he should have introduced Tshegofatso Mabasa specifically for the spot kicks, but he chose to stick with his original tactical plan.

Ouaddou explained that his team had practiced penalties during the week, anticipating the possibility of a shootout if they managed to score three goals.

He said they had drawn up a list of players who had been successful from the spot in recent weeks.

Reflecting on the outcome, Ouaddou admitted they could have been more strategic by bringing Mabasa on before the end of the game, as he is a very good penalty taker, but they ultimately stuck with the predetermined list of kickers.

