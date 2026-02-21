Jacob Zuma has intensified his legal efforts to remove retired Justice Sisi Khampepe from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) cases inquiry

Former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Zuma have sought to remove Justice Khampepe as chairperson over alleged biases

Following his previous court application failures, Zuma is now asking the court to compel President Ramaphosa to intervene

Jacob Zuma wants the court to force President Cyril Ramaphosa to remove Justice Sisi Khampepe as Chairperson of the TRC cases inquiry. Image: Jemal Countess/ Per-Anders Pettersson

GAUTENG - Former President Jacob Zuma has not given up on his bid to have Justice Sisi Khampepe removed as Chairperson of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) cases inquiry.

Zuma has brought forward several applications before the courts to have retired Justice Sisi Khampepe recuse herself from the matter. Former president Thabo Mbeki has also joined the applications.

The TRC cases inquiry is investigating alleged interference and concerted efforts to stop the prosecution of cases referred to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) by the TRC. The TRC investigated gross human rights violations committed by both pro- and anti-apartheid forces between 1960 and 1994.

Zuma wants the court to compel President Cyril Ramaphosa to act

Following failed applications to have Justice Khampepe recuse herself or be removed, Zuma is now seeking assistance from the courts to compel Ramaphosa to act.

The former president submitted a supplementary affidavit in his legal bid to compel President Cyril Ramaphosa to act. Zuma wants Ramaphosa to remove Justice Khampepe as chairperson.

Both Zuma and Mbeki have alleged that Justice Khampepe was biased and conflicted because of her historical involvement with the NPA and the original TRC.

*This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

