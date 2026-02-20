Gauteng Acting Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba has filed a formal complaint against Judge Portia Phahlane following her arrest on corruption charges

Phahlane is accused of accepting a bribe linked to a leadership dispute within the International Pentecost Holiness Church

The matter is now before the Judicial Service Commission for considerationand both parties have until 27 February to make their submissions

JOHANNESBURG- Gauteng Acting Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba has lodged a formal complaint against Judge Portia Phahlane following her recent arrest on corruption allegations.

The Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ) confirmed that the complaint has been referred to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), which will determine the next course of action.

Phahlane was granted bail by the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court in November 2025 after being arrested by the Hawks.

Formal complaint escalates to the JSC

The OCJ said the complaint was submitted in terms of Section 16(1)(a) and (b) of the Judicial Service Commission Act 9 of 1994.

The acting chairperson of the Judicial Conduct Committee has referred the matter to the JSC for consideration. Both Ledwaba and Phahlane have been given until 27 February to submit written representations before the commission decides how the complaint will proceed.

Why was Judge Phahlane arrested?

Phahlane is accused of accepting a bribe in exchange for delivering a judgment favouring one faction in a long-running succession dispute within the International Pentecost Holiness Church (IPHC). The matter also implicates her son, Kagiso Phahlane, IPHC leader Mike Sandlana and Vusi Ndala.

She, along with the other suspects were expected to appear before the Pretoria Serious Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday, 26 November 2025. Investigators allege that millions of rands were paid in return for a favourable ruling in the church leadership battle.

Judge temporarily barred from the bench.

Judges Matter, the organisation responsible for monitoring the judiciary, called for the judge to immediately step down from duties. It also called for her immediate suspension.

The OCJ confirmed that now that the complaint is before the JSC, Phahlane will not preside over any part-heard matters until the disciplinary process has been finalised. This is in line with the bail conditions imposed in her criminal case. The complaint comes at a time when South Africa’s judiciary faces increased scrutiny.

Judiciary under spotlight

Recent allegations raised at the Madlanga Commission, as well as remarks by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi during a high-profile media briefing, have placed judicial conduct under the spotlight. The judiciary fiercely rejected claims by Mkhwanazi that courts were colluding with criminals, calling the allegations unfounded and damaging to public trust. In a strongly worded statement, judicial leaders said such assertions misrepresent the justice system’s integrity and undermine confidence in court processes.

Hawks are also under the spotlight for corruption allegations

Mkhwanazi also addressed members of the Hawks, urging them to uphold integrity, resist corruption and continue fighting organised crime with courage and honesty. His call for steadfastness and ethical policing was widely praised on social media as a positive boost for law enforcement morale.

