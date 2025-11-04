A hilarious and heartwarming video captured crèche learners playing a mock court case, complete with a tiny judge, an accuser, and a lightning-fast verdict on TikTok

The entertaining clip was shared on the video streaming platform TikTok, where it gained massive views and comments from a delighted online community

Social media users praised the school for its creativity and were amused by the efficiency of the young judge, joking that she should preside over a long-standing national case

A video showcasing a group of crèche learners engaged in an elaborate courtroom role-play became a sensation, providing that imagination and justice start young.

The clip, shared by @cynthiacitydaycare, highlighted the brilliant creativity of the school and its young students, moving many social media users.

In the daycare, the scene shared by TikTok user @cynthiacitydaycare shows the children preparing for the trial. Two children stand next to a South African flag, displayed on the panel gate, while others are seated in a U-shaped formation, ready to witness the proceedings. The drama begins as the little girl standing next to the judge, acting as the court official, calls everyone to rise. The tiny judge, wearing the full judicial outfit, including a long black robe and the characteristic white wig worn by traditional judges, immediately walks to her spot at the front table.

The little judge makes a ruling on the horse case

Once the judge commands the court to be seated, she immediately gets straight to the point. Omphile, the accuser, stands on the right side of the table, facing Tlholo, the accused, on the left. The judge announces the charge: “Omphile is accusing Tlholo of stealing her horse.” Omphile boldly confirms the accusation she labelled against the accused.

The judge then offers the accuser two options: whether he wants her horse back or if she wants Tlholo to be arrested. Omphile chooses to have her horse returned. The young judge delivers the verdict without hesitation: she rules immediately in favour of the accuser and closes the case.

SA loves the little judge

The clip garnered 123K views, with comments from social media users who praised the teachers and were amused by the little judge’s confidence. Many viewers applauded the daycare for its creativity and for allowing the children to dream big. The efficiency of the young judge became an instant joke, with users humorously suggesting she should be hired to preside over long-standing national cases, given her quick and decisive ruling. Others noted that the court session did not even take 5 minutes, with many mistakenly thinking he was saying husband instead of "house.”

User @thehairdresser said:

"Make it believe game, I'm proud ECD practitioners 😘."

User @Thizozo Koena Mokoena shared:

"This judge is needed in the RSA courts for a 5-minute decision."

User @RamaG teased:

"She should preside over the Mayiwa's case; she's quick to decide.

User @Chief Moyahabo Ramok

"This is the judiciary we need in South Africa…the straight to the point vibes😂😂

User @tumza

"That was a very quick ruling 🤣love that. Case closed."

User @GYTT

"Well done, teachers 🥰🙏."

Watch the TikTok video below:

