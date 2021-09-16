Another soldier involved in a syndicate that smuggles vehicles across the Limpopo river has been arrested

This soldier joins seven other South African National Defence Force members who were arrested earlier this year

The soldiers allegedly charged people R15 000 to smuggle stolen vehicles, which they would share among all involved

MUSINA - Another South African National Defence Force member has been taken into custody for allegedly being involved in a vehicle smuggling cross-border syndicate.

He is the eighth official to be arrested in recent days. The soldier is said to be 30 years old and was apprehended in the Northern Cape province. He is set to make a court appearance on Thursday in the Musina Magistrate’s Court.

According to eNCA, the other suspects were apprehended by the Hawks and the National Intervention Unit in June during an undercover operation.

The syndicate was allegedly smuggling stolen vehicles across the Limpopo River in return for cash. They charged R15 000 per vehicle, which they allegedly split among themselves.

Those currently in custody include five privates and two lance corporals and were arrested in three different provinces, namely North West, Free State and the Northern Cape, reports TimesLIVE.

The seven other accused soldiers are currently free on R3,000 bail each until their next court appearance on 25 October.

'Queen of England' Pension scheme scams 40 000 retired SANDF members of R3.6 million

Briefly News previously reported that police in the Western Cape arrested two men, aged 63 and 65, who scammed 40 000 retired members of the South African National Defence Force and stole about R3.6 million.

The men launched a scheme in which they used the British Army and the Queen of England to lure the retired soldiers into the elaborate scam, according to a report by News24. The scam involved claiming that millions of US dollars had been made available to retired veterans as a pension payout by the British Army.

To access this pension fund, veterans were asked to pay an administration fee of R40 each, according to Captain FC van Wyk, Western Cape police spokesperson.

Van Wyk stated they were alerted about the scheme by retired soldiers who laid charges against the fraudulent 'Colonel' and his accomplices.

