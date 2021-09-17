'Khuzani Boh', Maskandi artist, ready to share all, in his new, reality TV show

Khuzani Mpungose has shared that he is ready to reveal all in his new reality TV show titled Khuzani Boh!

The award-winning star has made history by becoming the first Maskandi artist to have his own show on TV

The Ijele hitmaker's fans, known as the Blue Nation, shared that they can't wait to watch their fave when the show premieres on Sunday

Khuzani Mpungose has made history. He is the first Maskandi artist to have his own reality TV show. His show Khuzani Boh! premieres on SABC 1 this coming weekend.

Khuzani is ready to reveal all in his reality TV show 'Khuzani Boh'. Image: @khuzani_mpungose

Khuzani has a huge following in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. His fans call themselves the Blue Nation. They rock blue colours wherever the award-winning artist performs.

The Ijele hitmaker's fans took to Instagram to share with his fans that the show will make its debut on Sunday, 19 September. The star shared that he's ready to tell all in the show. Khuba is known for beefing with other Maskandi artists. They even roast each other in their songs.

TshisaLIVE reports that for the musician, the show came at the right time and he wants to make it as real as possible. According to the publication, he told Gagasi FM in an interview:

"There's nothing that's going to be edited, we're not acting. It's going to be real."

His fans took to his comment section to congratulate him for making history. Check out some of their comments below:

lihle_lyric said:

"King of maskandi and the Blue Nation, ambassador of the people."

863.regina wrote:

"Siyabonga Mpungose, may God bless you."

thandokwakhe_nzuza commented:

"I can't wait."

fufuza added:

"@idolssa will be having it tough as you have the same time slot."

