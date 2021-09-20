Jabu Mahlangu Has Doubts About Khama Billiat's Attitude on the Pitch

Jabu Mahlangu is not too impressed with Khama Billiat after Kaizer Chiefs had an embarrassing loss in the league

Mahlangu thinks that Billiat's attitude is not the right one and he might be costing Chiefs some major points in matches

Billiat did not track back in the game, which led to a number of defensive mistakes from the entire team, costing them the match

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana player Jabu Mahlangu is questioning Khama Billiat's efforts on the pitch. This came after Kaizer Chiefs' shock defeat to Royal AM in the DStv Premiership on Saturday.

Billiat should've been more careful and tracked back after losing the ball in the opponents' box, according to Jabu Mahlangu. This resulted in the final goal of the game, which saw the result ending in a 4-1 defeat.

Jabu Mahlangu thinks that Khama Billiat's attitude is not helping the team. Image: @jabumahlangu12, @khamabilliat

Source: Instagram

"Billiat lost the ball on the D-line of the 18-area. He didn't even show that he's lost the ball and it's a counter-attack," said Mahlangu on SuperSport TV.

Mahlangu feels that Billiat had a "don't care" attitude to the game and wasn't doing his job of tracking the ball and defending, according to a report by Goal.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"What I'm saying is effort. When you lose the ball, and you see danger is on... you can run, you can sweat to try and defend. But you look at the body language of Khama there after losing the ball," said the former midfielder.

Victor Letsoalo put in an amazing free-kick which even Brandon Petersen failed to save. This was their second goal and this put Royal AM in cruise control of the match. Mahlangu thinks that not enough was done to protect Kaizer Chiefs' goal and there was a lack of communication.

Stuart Baxter painfully reacts to loss against Royal AM

In similar news, Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs suffered a shock defeat to new PSL club Royal AM at home. Amakhosi lost 4-1 and it was a surprise for many who thought that they would dominate the match.

Head coach Stuart Baxter would obviously be disappointed with the result and spoke about it after the game. The match against Royal AM was a second consecutive DStv Premiership loss for Kaizer Chiefs.

Njabulo Ngcobo finally made an appearance for the Soweto club but it will definitely be a debut to forget for him.

"At the moment, we are making poor decisions. We played well, but have poor moments in a game where the complete performance is destroyed," said Baxter, according to News24.

Source: Briefly.co.za