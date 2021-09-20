Man Celebrates Bagging 3 Tough Degrees, SA Impressed: “Great Achievements Bro”

A local man has social media users in a celebratory mood after bagging not one but three challenging degrees

The Cum Laude graduate most recently bagged his BSc in Actuarial Science and flexed his pink suit on social media

South Africans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages for the youngster

A local man has Mzansi feeling super inspired after sharing that he just graduated with three degrees. The impressive student has studied hard in the field of actuarial science.

This young man has just graduated with three very impressive degrees. Images: @LiketsoNthimo/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, Twitter user @LiketsoNthimo shared the details of his achievements as well as gave the peeps a sneak peak of his grad attire.

He's achieved a BSc Actuarial Science (Cum Laude), a BSc Honours Actuarial Science and an MIT in Big Data Science. Very impressive!

Mzansi just had to wish the young man well in the comments section. Many people encouraged the educated man to create work opportunities for other bright Africans in the future.

Check out some of the comments below:

@johny_theblessd said:

"This is really big kudos."

@VusiSambo said:

"Brain cells are well utilised, brother. Big ups."

@AmosNgoepe6 said:

"Great achievements bro and congratulations. Very inspiring but why in hell would you want to wear a pink suit?"

@SJICHO said:

"Surely the next thing to do is to start an insurance company?"

@MissGwangwa said:

"There are really smart people out there. Congratulations."

@TumiDM1 said:

"Greatest respect to you. Wow. But here is what I will say to you. Don't look for a job. You have what it take to learn and learn very fast. Take 6 months to create a job for you and at least 5 others. Thank me later."

A remarkable young woman celebrates 3rd degree: “I’m inspired”

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Gift Somakwabe, a 24-year-old graduate, stands as an example to others, motivating those she encounters as her dedication and perseverance lead her to obtain her third degree.

It's no surprise to see that Somakwabe's road has not come to an end as she confronts the next challenge of getting her CIA designation and Master's.

Humility and compassion extend from Somakwabe as she fills up her undoubtedly busy schedule with a YouTube channel (Gift Somakwabe) already consisting of over 140 videos designed to educate others looking to cement their place in the world.

Briefly News took to the comments section under her post to see what people had to say:

Nthabi Nthabi wrote:

"You are inspiring. Inspiration is you! Well done sis."

Xolani Skosana said:

"Congratulations. Keep up the great work."

Sompisi Phinda commented:

"You are beautiful with mega brains. Congratulations on your remarkable achievement."

Charity Kachepa added:

"Somakay Giftii girl look at you. I'm inspired. Congrats."

Angela Manda stated:

"Gift you are a star... What an inspiration."

Source: Briefly.co.za