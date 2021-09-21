Clement Maosa is ready to dabble in the music business once more as he teams up with King Monada to create fire in the studio on a new track called Né Ole Kae

The actor worked with King Monada in 2019 when he released his first Amapiano track titled Good Life

Clement hopped on social media to announce the new single and release a short snippet of the upcoming song to get fans excited

Best known for his role as Kwaito on SABC 1's hit show Skeem Saam, Clement is a household name as an actor. Maosa proved his versatility in 2019 when he was featured in a song with King Monada and he is back at it again.

Clement Maosa is dropping another Amapiano track with King Monada and CaltonicSA. Image: @clementmaosa

The multifaceted star dipped his toes in the music industry in 2019 when he decided to join the massive Amapiano wave. Teaming up with fellow Limpopo-born producers, the duo made magic when they released Good Life, a song about people who only want to be around when things are going well in your life, reports TimesLive.

Fast forward to 2021, Clement has posted a teaser to their latest single. The Limpopo duo has teamed up once again to release a song called Né Ole Kae featuring CaltonicSA. Clement and King Monada have stuck to their winning genre of Amapiano with this single too.

Fans are excited to hear what the pair is going to be coming out with this time around.

@imacable commented:

"So in luv with dis hit danko buti keep it up behind you all da way."

@redman_matshaba added:

"This is progress."

an excited @k.night commented:

"Midnight it is."

Clement Maosa gives all the glory to his gogo for his success

Briefly News reported that Clement Maosa gives all the glory to his gogo for the success he has achieved. Without her, Clement does not know where he would be today.

Taking to social media with the sweetest snap of him and his grandmother on his birthday, Clement told the story of how she was his pillar of strength and the woman who made everything possible.

Getting his LLB law degree at 21, Clement thanked his granny for making it possible. She raised him and gave him everything and more and Clement could not be more appreciative.

Clement strives for greatness every day because of her.

“At the age of 21 I obtained my LLB degree and immediately got my first TV break and since I never looked back, but through it all this here Queen gave me and my siblings the greatest love a human can ask for after both my parents passed on."

