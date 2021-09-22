2 Women Who Have Been Friends for 80 Years Celebrate as One Turns 90

Two friends who have been together for 80 years have warmed hearts on social media as one of them celebrated her 90th birthday

A video of the women was shared online and the two friends looked so beautiful in their matching attires

The celebrant is from Maiduguri while her friend is from the southeast; the latter will also be clocking 90 years in December

The celebrant is from Maiduguri while her friend, who will also be 90 in December, is from the southeast.

According to the man recording the video, the fact that the two women are not from the same ethnic group and practice different religions means there is hope for Africa.

The man prayed for the women and said he hopes to be present by the time they will be celebrating 100 years of age.

Video warms hearts

People on social media were impressed and they soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts on it.

@daddyshowkey said:

"Do we still have this in Nigeria."

@_mz_boomie wrote:

"Dey don dey look alike sef."

@vitaminkitchenng commented:

"These ones have turned soul sisters, besties goals."

@spacesbybloom said:

"Wow... May be that's why they've lived so long... When you don't have jealousy, envy and grudges within you.. happy birthday to these beautiful souls."

@walteraofficial wrote:

"And someone will always say there is no true friendship, meanwhile na you dey true to yourself."

Source: Briefly.co.za