Nkosingiphile Ngcobo has not been playing much for Kaizer Chiefs this season and fans are starting to wonder why

The midfielder was a regular starter for the team in the previous campaign but seems to be given the role of a sub

Ngcobo says that he is happy to be making an impact on the bench as long as he features in the team from time to time

Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, who is a midfielder for Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs, has not been featuring much for Amakhosi this season and has been given the duty of being a super-sub by Stuart Baxter.

In the previous campaign, Ngcobo would feature regularly and started 34 of 40 games that he played. However, under Stuart Baxter, he seems to have been demoted to the bench, which is a bit of a questionable decision since the team lacks creativity.

The 21-year-old midfielder has only played 55 minutes in three substitute appearances so far and he has been unused in the two other games, which he has spent on the bench, according to a report by KickOff.

Ngcobo, on the other hand, stated that he is pleased to assist to the Soweto giants' cause in whatever capacity he is called upon and that he expects to do so this weekend when Chiefs visit Marumo Gallants.

"Coming in as a sub, it always comes with pressure because you need to affect the game, you need to change the game," said the midfielder, according to Goal.

In a league encounter at home last weekend, Ngcobo came on in the 74th minute as Amakhosi were defeated 4-1 by PSL newcomers Royal AM. After being humiliated by Royal AM, the young man, who goes by the nickname Mshishi, emphasised the need of sending out a message.

"I think that everyone is on their toes, everyone is working. We realize that we need to up our game and make sure that we send a message with the coming game," said Ngcobo.

Njabulo Ngcobo's camp is not happy with his lack of game time

Briefly News previously reported that Andrew 'Jaws of Life' Rabutla, a former Bafana Bafana and Jomo Cosmos defender, doesn't understand why Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter isn't playing defender Njabulo Ngcobo.

Ngcobo was crowned Defender of the Season after 29 appearances for Swallows in all competitions last season before moving to Naurena, but he is yet to play for Amakhosi under Baxter this season.

Baxter has chosen the central defence partnership of Eric Mathoho and Daniel Cardoso in the four games the Chiefs have played this season in all competitions, in which they have conceded five goals, according to TimesLIVE.

