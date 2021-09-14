Calls Are Growing for Njabulo Ngcobo to Be Selected for Kaizer Chiefs Games

Njabulo Ngcobo has not featured for his new club Kaizer Chiefs and questions are being raised about his position

Ngcobo is currently the best defender in the PSL but it seems like Stuart Baxter prefers playing his other centre backs

Former Bafana Bafana player Andrew Rabutla is urging Stuart Baxter to give Ngcobo a chance to play and strut his stuff

Andrew "Jaws of Life" Rabutla, a former Bafana Bafana and Jomo Cosmos defender, doesn't understand why Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter isn't playing defender Njabulo Ngcobo.

Ngcobo was crowned defender of the season after 29 appearances for Swallows in all competitions last season before moving to Naurena, but he is yet to play for Amakhosi under Baxter this season.

Baxter has chosen the central defence partnership of Eric Mathoho and Daniel Cardoso in the four games the Chiefs have played this season in all competitions, in which they have conceded five goals according to TimesLIVE.

Rabutla, on the other hand, believes that Ngcobo deserves a chance to show what he can do because he is good enough to play ahead of either Mathoho or Cardoso.

Rabutla said that the current situation that Ngcobo finds himself in is not good for his confidence or his career. He's frustrated with Baxter's lack of selection.

Stuart Baxter, the coach of Kaizer Chiefs, has revealed that he is willing to experiment with Njabulo Ngcobo, the reigning PSL Defender of the Season according to KickOff.

"Ngcobo as a midfield player, certainly [we would consider it]. He's comfortable enough on the ball to play there and certainly, if we were to play a certain way, it would be an absolute possibility that he could play as a midfield player," said Baxter.

Stuart Baxter chooses to focus on the positives after Sundowns loss

Briefly News previously reported that despite admitting that their defending wasn't great in their Saturday loss to Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter ranked Amakhosi's performance as the best against the Tshwane giants since he became the boss.

Grant Kekana and Peter Shalulile scored for Sundowns, while Lebogang Manyama, who came on to replace Sifiso Hlanti in the 74th minute, missed a penalty that could have brought Chiefs back in the game with a fighting chance.

"I don’t think I have ever been in a game against Sundowns where we’ve been as well in the game and as dominant as we were at times on Sunday," said Baxter according to SowetanLIVE.

