“I’m Up for It”: K.O Is Ready to Save the SA Hip Hop Game

K.O has joined vocal music fans in discussing the state of hip hop in South Africa; more so, who would be the best candidate to save the genre

Many fans have volunteered different rappers but one, in particular, suggested that K.O should take on the task

K.O received the massive compliment but also humbly pointed out that it was a "tall ask, not one man's job"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi hip hop fanatics have had no shame in calling out SA's biggest artists for being below average in the game. In a recent chat, a tweep called upon K.O to save the country's hip hop genre and the rapper accepted the challenge.

K.O has taken on the challenge to save Mzansi's hip hop genre. Image: @mrcashtime

Source: Instagram

Avid music listeners have had a long-standing debate about which artist would be the perfect candidate to lift the fan favourite genre to the top. Some have asked Cassper to do the most while others don't think he is the best man for the job.

SA Hip Hop Mag reports that a bold Twitter user called upon K.O to show Mzansi that he has what it takes to be the chosen one. The comment did not go unnoticed by the rapper. He responded:

"Tall task, not 1 man’s job but I’m up for it… October"

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Of course, nothing on Twitter goes without commentary and K.O fans showed up for this one.

@Kagisho1mk commented:

"How many times must this man keep saving this genre?"

@ncubescelos added:

"Frankly speaking, when it comes the hip hop bangers that has never been a problem for you, you have have blessed us all these years without fail."

@quietts53 commented:

"He is the only one who has been doing it consistently since what the new wave hip hop burst on the scene. I think he should've been bigger than AKA and Cassper."

Source: Briefly.co.za