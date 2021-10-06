The video of a young man in a master show of athletism as he climbed a tall building with a ladder has gone viral

The flexible and strong athlete climbed the building by moving the ladder at every point during his ascension

Nigerians who reacted to the video said that they can never attempt such as some wondered what exactly he was trying to prove

The video of a man who climbed a tall building with a ladder without thinking twice has generated a lot of reactions on social media.

In the short clip, the man ran towards the building with a ladder in one of his hands without stopping.

The man climbed to the top really fast with his ladder Photo source: @mufasatundeednut

Can your friends do it?

When he got to the front of the building, he placed the ladder on it and climbed till he got to the top.

People wondered what kind of thing he was training for by engaging in such a tough sport. Tunde Ednut who shared the video asked people to tag their friends who can do the same thing.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 7,000 comments with close to 500,000 views.

A tough sport

Below are some of the reactions:

_boma77 said:

"Omo my guys like their life."

yetundebakare said:

"Abeg I get question ooo , What is he training for?"

fiokee said:

"Upon all d eba wey i don eat for this life! I nor go still get strength run am."

rexxiepondabeat said:

"I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me."

uzzzudie0123 funnily said:

"How to reach the TOP in Nigeria without connection."

sokoh_official said:

"None of my friends including me can do this our belle big."

