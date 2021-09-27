South African veteran actress, Rami Chuene got married in a secret ceremony over the long weekend

The beautiful media personality surprised her fans when she dropped pictures of herself in bridal attire

The 45-year-old is still keeping mum about who the mysterious but very lucky man is to snatch the stunner

Veteran actress Rami Chuene left Mzansi completely surprised when she announced that she got married over the long weekend. The 45-year-old tied the knot in a secret ceremony and shared pictures of her stunning dress on social media.

Rami Chuene is not a married woman. Image: @ramichuene

Source: Instagram

Taking to Twitter, the actress jokingly said that she attended a wedding over the weekend but didn’t specify that it was hers, instead she dropped a picture of herself in bridal attire.

The actress had previously thrown hints about the big day on social media but peeps, including us, just did not catch on.

Congratulations to the beautiful bride. Check out some of the reactions to her announcement:

@nkabszodwa said:

“Twitter was proven right, Limpopo people and secret weddings, beautiful bride.”

@nosipho_mqamu said:

“Did y’all see Rami got married and didn’t even post to whom. I hope y’all taking notes and start acting right.”

@bekithembaz said:

“Honestly Rami deserves everything great coming her way. Congratulations to her.”

@bongapercy1 said:

“So sad I missed it, Rami! But when I heard about the NDA part…Ja. Congratulations.”

@therealdineo said:

“It was soooooo hard keeping this in. Congratulations again Ramz, love looks beautiful on you.”

Rami Chuene tears into Minister Nathi Mthethwa

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Rami Chuene recently tore into Minister of Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa. She posted a picture of the minister on a swing and was very frustrated with him.

She captioned her post:

"Money has been embezzled, there’s been mismanagement of funds and there’s a shortfall that was caused by the overallocation by the NAC mara Minister wa rena a šo, o nametše mozwinki (But our minister is sitting on a swing)."

Rami, along with other artists in Mzansi are frustrated with Minister Nathi Mthethwa because money has been mismanaged by the National Arts Council.

