Architect, Xeki Hlongwane, knows how to get his followers' attention and get them to recognise his skills

He shared images of a house he recently designed and people are wishing they could live in a similar home

The images show how talented Hlongwane truly is and his followers can't help but sing his praises

A talented young man, Xeki Hlongwane, has taken to social media to flex his skills as an up-and-coming architect. He designed a spacious double-storey home that exudes clean and modern lines for those who appreciate a contemporary look and feel. It is even complete with exceptional outdoor features including a boma and play area.

Hlongwane posted images on social media and his followers are simply loving his work and attention to detail.

Xeki Hlongwane is a talented architect who knows how to get his followers inspired. Image: Xeki Hlongwane/Twitter

Source: Twitter

He has quite a big following on Twitter with over 25k followers. So when he shared his latest project, the post blew-up and garnered close to 5 000 likes and over 400 retweets.

Take a look at the post:

The comments section is so wholesome and shows that the gifted architect has a following that supports and admires his work.

@nomficles_xa22:

"I suspect my dream home is going to look like this. This is gorgeous hey."

@OscarMagud:

"Your work is beautiful! It’s high-time we seat down and Collaborate @landmremovals."

@zamadidi_za:

"I wish I could work with you, although I know nothing about architecture I'm very much obsessed with beautiful homes."

@EMehlomakulu:

"You always leave me soo speechless!! Your work is incredible Mr H."

@blaq23haz:

"Wow... Beautiful design and execution!"

Source: Briefly.co.za