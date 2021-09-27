A man who was born without hands has spoken about his life in a viral clip shared by Born Different on Facebook

The man said that schools would not admit him as a student because of his condition no matter how hard he tried to make them understand

According to the physically challenged man, he is trying to do things himself as a way to prove many people wrong

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The video of a man without arms living his life independently has got people talking on social media as people praised his life skills.

In a conversation with Born Different, the man revealed that he was born without arms. So, it is not that he lost them in an accident.

The man was able to get things done with his legs. Photo source: Born Different

Source: UGC

Legs used as hands

A part of the video showed him utilizing his legs as he gave himself a clean shave. He also operated a sewing machine.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The man said that he could not get into school because of his situation as he was refused admission. The armless man stated that he wants to achieve something in life to prove his doubters wrong.

Give me a chance

He learnt tailoring as a way to have something to survive by. The physically challenged man said the person who taught him tailoring initially refused to.

When the tutor asked how he would be able to cope without arms, the young man asked the teacher to give him a chance.

Below are some of the reactions:

Lorraine Wallwork said:

"Amazing what you can do. Want to do in a country derived of a benefit system."

Rajish Kadarnauth said:

"When u think things are bad.....strength and fortitude personified...."

Flora Gray said:

"Unbelievable what this man has achieved. Well done.to him for not giving up!"

Harry Roopnarine said:

"This man should be in the Guinness book of record it hard for peple to thread a needle with there hands and this man does IT with his toes thats incredible."

Physically challenged man wins gold

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a man without arms, Zheng Tao, dominated the Paralympic swimming games going on in Tokyo as he won a total number of four golds.

It was gathered that after winning the medals at the contest, he told his daughter in a video message:

“Daughter, look at me - I can swim so fast even though I don’t have arms!”

The man dominated in areas like freestyle, backstroke, and butterfly even though he lost both his arms to an electric shock as a child.

Source: Briefly.co.za