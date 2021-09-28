Kelly Khumalo Disgusted, Says South Africa Is a “Sick” Country

Mzansi singer and song writer, Kelly Khumalo has shared her thoughts after she saw people mocking a sexual assault victim

Khumalo expressed her disgust over the incident and her anger at those who found anything humorous out of it

The musician blasted South Africans and called them disgusting and also slammed the government for doing nothing to fight the lawlessness

Kelly Khumalo took to social media to get some things off her chest. The media personality has seen people online making fun of an incident sexual harassment and gender-based violence and she simply couldn’t believe it.

Kelly Khumalo is not happy with South Africans. Image: @kellykhumaloza

Source: UGC

Taking to Instagram, the outspoken celebrity slammed this behaviour and expressed her disgust over people who think this way.

She said:

“I've always know that SA is a sick country. But after yesterday I am very convinced that we need help, if we can joke about something as serious as rape.”

Kelly dragged the government for the little they have been doing about this type of crime and slammed all those who found anything funny about it.

“The law enforcement is doing very little about this matter, and the government turns a blind eye every time something of this sort happens."

