Groom and His Groomsmen Light Up Dancefloor With Amazing Moves in Viral Video

A man had people talking on social media after displaying amazing dancing skills with his groomsmen in a heartwarming video.

Decked in traditional attires, the groom and his groomsmen took to the dancefloor to show the stuff they were made of.

The groom and his groomsmen wowed many wedding guests with their amazing dance moves, Photo credit: @myweddingnigeria

The groom, who wore agbada, was surrounded by the groomsmen as they danced to different Nigerian songs.

Guests at the wedding ceremony were wowed by the wonderful performance and the video garnered positive reactions on social media.

Many people who left positive words in the comment section of the post said the groom and his groomsmen understood the assignment and they did it perfectly well.

Below are some of the reactions:

Instagram user with the handle @imageonemakeuppro said:

"I swear no wedding like Nigerian wedding, the vibe is matchless."

@athomewithdunni_daily commented:

"They understood their assignment."

@abbysneh1 wrote:

"I love seeing interracial couple and their dances are top notch."

@audrehy_ said:

"It’s their energy for me…even though they don’t really know w*f they’re doing."

@joycegodwin_ commented:

"this is so good."

@_hannah_mbunabor said:

"My smiles turned to tears. This is so beautiful."

@susana_mamle wrote:

"They've done a great job."

